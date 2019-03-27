Warwick sea scouts anniversary ball raises thousands of pounds for HQ project

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts kicked off their 60th anniversary celebrations with a fundraising ball which raised thousands of pounds for their new headquarters project.

The ball, which took place last Saturday at Warwick Hall at Warwick School, featured a performance by Rock Choir, a three-course meal, a raffle, a silent auction, a casino, photo booth and live music from six-piece band ‘Queen Bee’.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts' 60th anniversary ball. Photo by 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts.

Viv Bosworth, Chair of the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, said: “It was very special to share our 60th anniversary celebrations with past leaders, former members, current leaders and parents, and members of the local community.

“Our new Scout hut will enable more children to get involved and learn valuable life skills, whilst providing a great new community resource in Warwick. It would be amazing if we could break ground during our anniversary year. The funds raised from the ball will get us a little closer to realising our dream.”

Hazel Underwood, ball organiser, said: “Thank you to all our sponsors, in particular Lodders Solicitors, Warwick School Foundation and the Deeley Group as well as all the local companies and individuals who donated the amazing prizes for our raffle and auction. We were amazed the auction raised £2,500 on its own.”

The ball managed to raise more than £8,000 for the sea scouts' new headquarters.

The sea scouts have been raising money for more than a year to help fund their ‘Building a Future’ project, which will help open up the group to more youngsters whilst supporting the local community.

In December His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent officially opened the Sea Scouts’ new jetties and boatyard – the first phase in the Sea Scouts group’s project.

Now the group is raising money for the headquarters. To donate click here