Warwick sea scouts group maintain Navy recognition

A sea scout group in Warwick has continued to maintain its prestigious Royal Navy Recognition.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts was founded in 1959 and in the late 1980s the group was awarded the recognition.

This honour is currently only granted to 103 Sea Scout Groups in the UK at any one time. Groups who apply for RN recognition will have an initial inspection by a Royal Navy Officer and then be re-inspected every one to two years to assess if they have maintained standards and worthy of retaining their Recognition.

Following an inspection in June the sea scouts maintained their Royal Navy Recognition with high praise from the inspecting officer.

They ran an evening of activities around their scout hut in St Nicholas Park to showcase what they offer.

Lieutenant Chris Carnie, Royal Navy Commanding Officer, Birmingham University Royal Naval Unit, said: “The organisation and leadership shown by the Group Scout Leader and all of his team was very impressive and easily the best that I have seen at a RN Recognised Sea Scout group. I cannot state highly enough how deserving 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts are of their RN Recognised status.”

Being RN Recognised allows the group to wear the RN Pennant and fly the defaced Red Ensign and apply for grants from the Admiralty Fund towards training and new equipment. It also allows members to visit and camp at HMS Bristol in Portsmouth and other military establishments and HM Ships as well as attend a number of events.

Martin Stockbridge, Group Scout Leader, at 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, said: “It is a real honour for our leadership team to be praised so highly by the Royal Navy. I am very proud of all our leaders, young people and volunteers who all play a role in making the group so special.”