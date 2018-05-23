Warwick set to get new Mayor this week

Warwick is set to get a new Mayor this week following the Annual Meeting of the Town Council and the Mayor Making Ceremony.

Tomorrow (Thursday May 24) Warwick Town Council will hold their Annual Meeting, which includes the official Warwick Mayor Making ceremony, which is the inauguration of the Town’s new Mayor.

This year the meeting and ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held at the St. Mary’s Church in Old Square at 6.30pm.

Not only is it a chance to see the ceremony and meeting of the Town Council, but also a chance to meet the new Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Richard Eddy.

Richard has been active in his role as a Town Councillor since 2015 and has chaired Warwick Town Council’s Economic and Tourism Committee and also served on the Community and Culture Committee, being an active supporter of the Warwick in Bloom campaigns, which saw the town awarded Gold medal status.

He will be supporting several charity initiatives during his mayoral year including Safeline, Evelyn’s Gift and the restoration of St. Mary’s Church and the Lord Leycester Hospital.

As Mayor of Warwick, Richard will attend both historic and contemporary events, meet with individuals, organisations and communities to recognise their contribution to the town, and to uphold civic pride in Warwick.

The Mayor can be invited to attend events which have a community-inclusive or town-wide significance.

The Mayor’s diary is co-ordinated by Sarah Acklam at the Town Council who can be contacted by emailing: civicadmin@warwicktowncouncil.org.uk