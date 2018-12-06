Warwick store is key part of festive food collection

Local MP name Matt Western has supported the UK’s biggest food collection for people in need this Christmas at one of the local Tesco stores in Warwick.

More than 2,600 Tesco stores across the UK took part in the annual Tesco Food Collection, which encourages shoppers to donate long-life foods to help charities FareShare and The Trussell Trust support to people who might otherwise go hungry this Christmas.

The food donated to foodbanks in The Trussell Trust’s network is given in emergency food parcels to people referred because they cannot afford to feed themselves and their families. Food donated to FareShare is distributed to charities and community groups who use it to provide meals for vulnerable groups such as isolated older people and those in homeless shelters.

It is the 11th collection to have taken place, and Tesco is topping up the value of the food donated by the public by 20 per cent, providing additional funds to support the charities in their work this Christmas.

Matt Western MP visited their local Tesco store in Warwick and met with volunteers manning the collection point, handing out lists to shoppers of the most-needed items.

Matt said: “It’s always important to think of people who are in need at this time of year and it was great to see the generosity of so many local people donating to help others in the community who are in need.”

Tesco UK & Ireland CEO Jason Tarry said: “Tesco Food Collection scheme is the UK’s biggest Christmas food collection, and at Tesco we are glad to be playing our part in helping people in need this Christmas. We know that the items that our customers donate can make a real difference to people who really need that little bit of extra help this year.”

Emma Revie, chief executive at The Trussell Trust said: “Foodbanks across the country will be doing all they can to provide the best possible emergency support so people don’t go hungry - but to make sure we’re prepared for what could be our busiest December yet, our network needs your support.

Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare said: “For charities doing their best to feed some of the most vulnerable over the Christmas period, these donations make a huge difference. What’s more, Tesco will top-up your donation by 20 per cent which enables our charity to help more and more people in need.”