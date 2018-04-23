Warwick Thai Festival to return for 14th year

Organisers of the Warwick Thai festival are hoping this year’s event will be ‘better than ever’.

The festival, which is now in its 14th year, will be taking place at Warwick Racecourse but this year’s event will be taking place over Saturday June 2 and Sunday June 3 instead of just one day in previous years.

Warwick Thai Festival 2017. Photos provided by The Rotary Club of Warwick.

This year the Rotary Club is teaming up with new organisers – “Magic of Thailand” to stage its popular festival and is hoping it will be better than ever.

For two days the racecourse will host Buddhist monks, sword fighters, dancers and musicians, and there will be stalls selling Thai food, drinks, spices, crafts, and massages.

Buddhist Monks will start the festival off with their ceremonies, and the traditional reception of gifts from the traders.

On stage throughout the day will be a presentation of Thai culture, with dancing, sword fighting, music, local boxers Muang Thai and cookery demonstrations.

There will also be children’s dancing and a talent show as well as a play area.

Sponsors Singha Beer, I-Asia, EvaAir, Costco and Kia cars are supporting the event, with all profits going to charitable causes.

Tickets are available online and can be purchased by clicking here alternatively tickets can be purchased at Warwick Visitor Centre in the Court House in Jury Street.

Tickets cost £4 and include a raffle ticket with a chance to win a return flight to Thailand.