Warwick young people speak out at Rotary debating competition

Young people from schools and youth groups from across Warwick have pitted their wits against their peers at an annual debating competition.

Youth Speaks, organised by the Rotary Clubs of Warwick, Warwick Avon, and Southam 2000, gives young people the chance to demonstrate their public speaking skills.

No Caption ABCDE NNL-180228-152135001

Hosted at Northgate Methodist Church in Warwick, 21 young people, in teams of three, competed: two teams from Myton School and Kings High School and one each from Warwick School, Warwick Air Cadets and Princethorpe College.

Teams competed in two classes - Intermediates and Seniors, with prizes going to the winning team, and an opportunity to compete in the West Midlands regional competition.

Each team had 12 minutes to present the case for a topic of their choosing which ranged from ‘Modern Air Power’ to ‘Should the world go Vegetarian?’

Judged by an experienced panel of public speakers, the event was hosted by the Vice-President of the Rotary Club of Warwick, David Smith; Southam 2000 President John Dugmore; and Warwick Avon President Roger Buckle, and attended by Warwick Mayor Cllr Stephen Cross, parents and colleagues.

The Intermediate class was won by a team from Myton School which discussed ‘Who Cares?’ and the impact on the thousands of children acting as Young Carers, with the Senior class won by a team from Warwick School which discussed ‘What it means to be British’.

The teams received their prizes from Warwick Mayor, Cllr Stephen Cross.

Winners and runners-up received book tokens from Warwick Books which supported the event, and all contestants received a certificates.

Both winning teams will go forward to the regional finals.