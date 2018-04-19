Warwickshire businesses urged to support OVO Energy Women’s Tour

Businesses across Warwickshire are being urged to support the OVO Energy Women’s Tour when it returns to the county.

Warwickshire is the first county to stage a start and finish the third year running in the race – which is the premier female cycling event held in the UK.

Starting in Market Square, Atherstone, on Friday, June 15 it will travel through Warwickshire in a 151k route ending in Leamington – making the Warwickshire stage the longest of the 2018 event.

One reason the organisers of the tour returned to Warwickshire was because of the public support in the last two years – and now they are urging businesses to play an even bigger part.

Chris Egan, OVO Energy Women’s Tour project manager for Warwickshire, said: “We are really hoping business will get behind the event in two ways. There are hundreds of businesses en route and it would be great for firms to allow staff to show their support by taking a couple of minutes to cheer the cyclists as they pass through the area.

“We are working closely with schools and other groups to ensure that the pavements are as packed as possible, and we would ask businesses to allow staff to do the same. The races passes through the streets really quickly so it will only take a few moments.

“We are also offering a whole host of sponsorship packages which will allow businesses to play a fuller part in the event, to promote their companies and also offer entertainment.

“Atherstone and Leamington will really be in the spotlight as the start and finish locations but there are other really prominent spots such as the University of Warwick and Edge Hill.

“The event will be broadcast in every country in Europe and will be shown on ITV so there are some really good possibilities.

“We want to ensure that we put on as good a show as possible, and to ensure that we continue to attract big events in future years.”

Last year, the event was a huge success throughout the whole of the county, with an estimated 95,000 spectators lining the streets.

A total of 312,000 people watched coverage from Stage 3 on ITV4 and it was broadcast in more than 100 countries, including every country in Europe for the first time.

The event will kick-off at 10am with 17 teams and 102 competitors are expected to start arriving in Leamington at around 2pm.

For further information about the Warwickshire Stage of the Women’s Tour, including a detailed map of the route it will be taking visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/womens-tour.

Businesses who would like more details about sponsorship packages for the event should contact Chris Egan on: 01926 412 813 or email: chrisegan@warwickshire.gov.uk