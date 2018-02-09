Warwickshire College Group says goodbye to long-standing chairman Steve

Warwickshire College Group (WCG) has said goodbye to its long-standing Chairman, Steve Wood after more than a decade in the role.

Mr Wood, has overseen the Board of Governors through a period of change and rapid growth which has seen the organisation double in size during his 11-year tenure.

He said: “I have many wonderful memories of my time at WCG, especially the significant and tangible achievements of growth and success.

“From the legacy projects and trail blazing work we have undertaken, to celebrating the truly amazing stories of our students who strive beyond expectation to achieve what they do.

“Our award ceremonies and graduations in particular are always enjoyable for me.

“To hear first hand the stories of triumph and determination, overcoming personal challenges to be able to stand up, walk up and collect their well deserved award and degree, is humbling and embodies everything we stand for - preparing the next generation to make their mark in the world.”

Mr Wood will continue to be involved in WCG and is due to be appointed as a Fellow at the WCG Graduation event in October later this year.

He is looking forward to taking some time out to be with his family, develop his property business and enjoy more leisurely pursuits such as gardening, horse riding and golf.

He will be succeeded by new Chairman Peter Manford, who has held the role of Vice Chair for the last nine years.

The new Vice Chair of WCG will be Paul Walker, a Worcestershire-based businessman and chartered engineer.

He has been MD of Malvern Instruments for the last 20 years - a company that designs and manufactures scientific instrumentation.

