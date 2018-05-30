Warwickshire has third-worst rate of driving offences in UK

Drivers in Warwickshire commit driving offences more often than the majority of other places in the UK, new data has shown.

The county's drivers committed 1,410 offences per 10,000 drivers - the third-worst rate of driving offences in the UK between 2016 and 2017. Only drivers in Avon and Somerset and Cumbria offended more.

Warwickshire also had the third-highest rate of speeding in the UK, with 1,311 offences per 10,000 drivers. Speeding was by far the most common driving offence in the county and in the UK as a whole.

The country's safest drivers are in Suffolk, who only committed 60 offences per 10,000 drivers.

The data, compiled by number plate specialists regtransfers.co.uk, breaks down the data into different offences, such as speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and driving without insurance.

Angela Banh of Regtransfers said: “The data reveals some alarmingly high figures for fixed penalty notices across the UK. It’s crucial to abide by the laws of the road, even if your car is in perfect working order, committing driving offences puts not only you, but other road users in danger."