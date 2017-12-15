Warwickshire NHS staff bring Christmas party cheer to poorly children

A huge Christmas party, organised by two NHS trusts, has put smiles on to the faces of sick children from across Warwickshire.

Children cared for by South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) in collaboration with Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust (CWPT) attended the event.

Also welcomed by staff and volunteers were siblings of the children with a chronic or life-limiting conditions.

Staff from the trusts donned festive fancy dress and elves entertained the children while they waited to see Santa.

Other special guests included Iron Man, The Joker and Storm Troopers who posed for photos with party guests.

Now in its fifth year, it was the second time the party has been held at the Antsy Hall in Coventry after outgrowing its previous venue.

Funded by both SWFT and CWPT, the party which also featured refreshments, arts and crafts and a wide range of games.

SWFT Children’s Nurse Manager Anne Sims said: “As ever, it was a wonderful party where it has been lovely to see all the children, young people and their families having an amazing time. Staff and volunteers were led and supported by our dedicated play team.

“We are very grateful for all the support that makes this event possible because it’s clear to see how much it means to the children and their families.”