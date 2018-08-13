Warwickshire Pride festival returns to Leamington on Saturday

‘Fabulousness’ and entertainment are being promised by the organisers of the annual celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) life and culture Warwickshire Pride which will take place at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington on Saturday (August 18).

This year’s Warwickshire Pride has a theme of Raise Your Rainbow to mark the 40th anniversary of Gilbert Baker creating the iconic rainbow flag.

Gilbert died in 2017 but his lasting legacy is something organisers wish to celebrate, while highlighting the struggles that LGBT+ face here and around the world.

Visitors can expect around 60 stalls in a rainbow marketplace, fairground rides for children and, food from around the world, a bar serving alcohol and soft drinks, a transgender chill out zone, a women’s tent, a bi zone, zorbing activities, and a stages of live entertainment.

Headlining Warwickshire Pride this year are pop legends The Cheeky Girls, media personality Lauren Harries and Asifa Lahore, who is regarded as the UK’s first Muslim drag queen.

Local performers such as Shanade, Thomas Pearce and Taylor-Lousie will also take to the stage, which will be hosted by Leamington’s famous drag queen Sassi Afrika.

Warwickshire Pride’s chair of trustees, Daniel Browne, said: “The festival is now in its sixth year and continues to be recognised as one of the most welcoming and inclusive Pride events in the country.

“We aim to represent the whole LGBT+ spectrum at the festival, but of course anyone is welcome come and join in with the celebrations.

“There is something for everyone to enjoy, regardless of age, gender identity or sexuality.

“While Pride is a celebration, it’s also a chance to peacefully protest the discrimination and persecution that many LGBT+ people still face locally, nationally and around the world.

“There is still a long way to go until all LGBT+ people can live freely, which is why Pride is such an important event.

“We look forward to welcoming local people, as well as many visitors from around the UK, to Warwickshire Pride and hope everyone will raise their rainbow with us.”

The free event runs from 11am to 6pm with an after party at Big Cat Coma in High Street.

