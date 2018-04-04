Warwickshire's deputy PCC resigns

The deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire has resigned today (Wednesday) for 'personal reasons'.

Mr Tromans, who took the position in August 2017, will leave the role with immediate effect.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “I have received a letter of resignation from the Deputy Commissioner today, which I have now accepted.

“I’d like to thank Rob for his contribution to the office and his work to support me in the delivery of my Police and Crime Plan for Warwickshire.

"In the time that he has been my deputy he has represented me at a number of county forums, engaged effectively with partners and the public and has proved a loyal member of staff.

“I am sad at Rob’s departure from the office but I wish him well for the future.”

The Commissioner will continue without a deputy in the meantime and no decision has yet been made to appoint a successor.