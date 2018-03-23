Warwickshire vets in line for top awards

A Warwickshire vets has landed an impressive 22 nominations for a string of national industry awards.

Avonvale Veterinary Centres, which has six practices across the county, has received a resounding vote of confidence from customers who have recommended them for top honours in this year’s Petplan Veterinary Awards.

Mark Taylor, Simon Davies, Helen Wing, James Carrier, Natalie Gonella, Penny Clarke and Andrea Davies are all in the running for the main prize to be crowned the UK’s ‘Vet of the Year’.

Avonvale has also received 10 nominations for ‘Vet Nurse of the Year’ with Rebekah Ward, Ashleigh Erasmus, Helen Reeve, Kelly Hall, Amber Farley, Poppy Carroll, Michelle Dalton, Anna Hart, Lauren Young and Laura Callow all vying for the title.

Meanwhile, Gerry Fox and Liz Kelland are among the nominees for the ‘Support Staff of the Year’ award.

It’s not just individual prizes at stake with Avonvale having attained five nominations for ‘Practice of the Year’, the award for the best veterinary surgery in the country.

Avonvale practice manager Kate Webb said: “To have so many nominations for these highly-regarded national awards is absolutely terrific news.

“The biggest thrill is that the nominations come from happy customers who appreciate the level of care and high standard of treatment that they have received at Avonvale.”