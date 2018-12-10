Wasps RFC close to finalising application for Leamington training centre

Wasps are finalising a planning application to Warwick District Council to build a centre of excellence for rugby on the outskirts of Leamington.

Earlier this year the Club revealed their vision to build a new training ground at the home of Old Leamingtonians RFC in Bericote.

The planning application is the next stage of the exciting development after both Old Leamingtonians RFC and Wasps agreed and finalised legal contracts, providing Wasps with a long lease and the ability to create purpose-built, state-of-the-art facilities.

It also comes after Wasps held positive meetings with parish councillors in Cubbington, Stoneleigh, Blackdown and Milverton about the potential transformation of Old Leamingtonians RFC’s existing home at The Crofts on Bericote Road.

The new-look facilities would include a rugby pitch for every age group at Old Leamingtonians RFC, and a new artificial pitch so matches and training can continue throughout winter.

Wasps will also have pitches to train on and use during the day, including an artificial pitch, and a modern elite training centre.

Nick Eastwood, CEO at Wasps, said: “We already have an excellent relationship with Old Leamingtonians RFC and we now have ambitions to develop this partnership to transform The Crofts into an elite centre of excellence for rugby, enabling wider community participation and for rugby to continue to flourish in the region.

“The plans have been well received by the parish councils that we have spoken with, and the focus now is working with Warwick District Council through the planning process.

“We have also agreed a new deal with Broadstreet RFC to remain at their existing training base for the time being.

“Broadstreet have served the Club well in recent seasons, and we are delighted to be able to continue using their fantastic facilities.”

Phil Eales, Chairman at Old Leamingtonians RFC, believes the plans will enhance his club’s offering to the local community.

He added: “We believe this partnership with a Premiership rugby club will strengthen Old Leamingtonians RFC’s position as one of the leading grassroots rugby clubs in the region.

“Our existing facilities will be extended and improved for our range of teams which include men, ladies, minis, juniors, and mixed ability.

“We have had huge amounts of backing for these plans from our members and the wider community, and hopefully we will have some more positive news to announce in the future.”