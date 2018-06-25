'Waste station' for sorting rubbish could come to rural Kenilworth

A 'waste station' used for storing and sorting a pile of rubbish as part of a skip business could be coming to a rural part of Kenilworth.

The site off Rouncil Lane just to the east of the junction with Woodcote Lane, known as Magpie Hall, is currently used by Warwickshire Waste as part its skip hire business.

But the company has applied to Warwickshire County Council to build a 'waste transfer station' for storing piles of waste surrounded by a three-metre high concrete wall. Warwickshire Waste also want space for vehicle parking and skip storage.

The business would be open from 7am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, and from 7am to 1pm on Saturdays.

In its application, AC Environmental Consulting, on behalf of Warwickshire Waste, said impacts on neighbours would be reduced and claimed operations would be 'smooth and efficient'.

But at a meeting on Thursday June 21, Kenilworth Town Council's planning committee objected to the plans, claiming it would bring increased traffic and noise to the area, as well as producing an unpleasant smell.

The county council will make a decision on the plan some time after Friday July 6.

