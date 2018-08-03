WATCH: Firefighter training exercise in Lillington tests new high-rise safety procedures

Firefighters tested out new high-rise safety procedures in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster with a training exercise in Lillington yesterday (Thursday August 2)

Crews from from Leamington, Kenilworth, Southam, Stratford, Nuneaton and Atherstone stations all gathered outside Ashton Court, owned by Warwick District Council. The exercise took place between 10 am and 11.30 am.

Firefighters outside Ashton Court in Lillington

It involved a simulated fire located on the upper floor of the building. Crews used a synthetic smoke machine to simulate the smoke.

The firefighters set up a a ground base just outside the building.

They then put in place a bridgehead from which to conduct the internal operations two floors below the actual 'fire'.

From there crews put on breathing apparatus and other firefighting equipment. They then ascended the two floors to the incident from which they carried out the operation. In a real scenario this would consist of firefighting and rescuing civilians.

A firefighter gets near the top of the building using a crane

The crews were then given two debriefs on how the exercise went. Commanders believed the exercise was a success.

Cllr Andy Crump, portfolio holder for fire and community safety said: “Given recent high profile incidents involving high rise buildings, it is essential we ensure that our firefighters are able to deal effectively with incidents of this nature here in Warwickshire.

“As well as testing the new guidance, training exercises such as these are important for ensuring that fire crews have the correct resources and equipment in order to carry out operations effectively.

"They play a vital role in helping to keep Warwickshire communities safer.”

And Councillor Peter Phillips, Portfolio Holder for Housing Services at Warwick District Council, commented: “We are committed to working with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service to ensure the safety of our tenants and leaseholders in all of our high rise blocks.

"Along with of our comprehensive programme of fire safety works, exercises such as this demonstrate the importance of preparedness, ensuring we have the best safety procedures in place.”