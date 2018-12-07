Watch Kenilworth musician's TEDx talk on songwriting

A Kenilworth musician's TEDx talk on songwriting held in Leamington earlier this year is now available to watch online.

Keith Ayling, who performs as Mister Keith, gave a talk at The Assembly in Leamington in October about how to tell a personal story through songwriting and creativity.

He said: "The talk focuses on getting people to use my method to tell their story and in the centre of the talk I write a song with the audience live on stage.

"It works every time and the look on people’s faces when they realise what has just happened is beautiful."

Last year, Keith, a professional songwriter, launched an evening in Kenilworth based on songwriting and performing called Song Club.

And he hopes in the near future to run more programmes that teach local young people how to write great songs.

His talk involved writing a song with the audience halfway through

“I started when I was fifteen years old and it changed my life. Having a focus and a skill to be able to tell your own story has a massive impact on your growth as a young person.

"As a local volunteer youth leader I’m aware that Kenilworth is looking at its youth provision and for me, songwriting gave me a fantastic platform that became my career.”