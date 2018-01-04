WATCH: Kenilworth RFC's players get taste of fame with TV appearance

Kenilworth Rugby Club’s men and women got a taste of fame this week after appearing on TV to show off their skills.

Players from the club appeared on BT Sport’s ‘Rugby Tonight’, broadcasted at 8pm last night (Wednesday January 3), to take part in a skill demonstration with former England players Austin Healey and Ugo Monye, along with current Wasps RFC winger Christian Wade.

Kenilworth’s clubhouse was open from 6pm for people to watch the team in action.

During the show, five Kenilworth men were picked by Wade to take part as the attacking team in a ‘create the corner’ drill practised by Wasps to help create space for a winger during a game.

After Wade, Monye and Healey explained how the drill works, the Kenilworth players were asked to give it a go for real.

Their execution was praised by Healey, who shouted “perfect” as they finished it.

Kenilworth RFC players before their appearance on BT Sport's Rugby Tonight

The rest of the players then all gave the drill a go in turn.

Once everyone had finished, the players were all given a round of applause by the presenters, and Healey praised Kenilworth again, saying it was a ‘great example’ of how to execute the drill.

The club received attention on social media during and after the episode.

After filming was over, club member Sarah Davies tweeted: “Huge thanks to the club for inviting the ladies down too. We don’t scrub up too bad.”

And fellow member Dom Carrick tweeted that the players were ‘looking good’.