Weather warning still in place for Warwickshire

A weather warning is still in place for Warwickshire this morning (Monday).

A yellow warning is currently in place for the West Midlands for ice.

After the heavy snow fall yesterday the temperatures overnight will have likely caused a lot of icy patches on roads and on pavements.

The warning is in place until 11am.

In Warwickshire temperatures today are not expected to get above 1°C.

More snow has been forecast today but this is expected to be in the northern part of the country.

