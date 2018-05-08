Weekend burglaries reported in Kenilworth

Two burglaries were reported in Kenilworth over the bank holiday weekend, police have revealed.

The first incident took place between Friday May 4 and Saturday May 5. Offenders attempted to force entry into a home in Penryhn Close via the rear patio doors, but were unsuccessful. The crime reference is 23/17500/18.

But a second burglary on Southfield Drive in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 5) resulted in a car being stolen.

Between 3am and 9.30am offenders forced entry into a property and stole vehicle keys from inside. The offenders then proceeded to steal a black BMW M240i convertible from the front of the property. The crime reference is 23/17477/18.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant reference number.