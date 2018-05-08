Weekend burglaries reported in Kenilworth

Burglaries were reported in Kenilworth last weekend
Two burglaries were reported in Kenilworth over the bank holiday weekend, police have revealed.

The first incident took place between Friday May 4 and Saturday May 5. Offenders attempted to force entry into a home in Penryhn Close via the rear patio doors, but were unsuccessful. The crime reference is 23/17500/18.

But a second burglary on Southfield Drive in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 5) resulted in a car being stolen.

Between 3am and 9.30am offenders forced entry into a property and stole vehicle keys from inside. The offenders then proceeded to steal a black BMW M240i convertible from the front of the property. The crime reference is 23/17477/18.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant reference number.