Weekend full of entertainment for Warwick

A host of events and entertainment will be taking place in Warwick this weekend as the annual folk festival returns to the town.

The hugely popular Warwick Folk Festival features a heavyweight line-up of folk stars from around the world.

Now in its 39th year, the main festival takes place in Warwick School, with Fringe events taking place in the surrounding town from July 26 to July 29.

Across the weekend there will be a range of events in the town including concerts, workshops, shows and displays in a variety of venues including: Market Place, Catalan Bar, Dough and Brew, the Lord Leycester Hospital and the Thomas Oken Tea Rooms.

Tomorrow (Saturday July 28) there will also be a procession in town from 3pm to 3.30pm which will travel down Swan Street, Market Place, Old Square, Church Street and Castle Street.

On Sunday at 11.45pm a short dance procession will take place starting from St Mary’s Church to Pageant Gardens.

As part of the Folk Festival musicians will be performing outside to Market Hall Museum on Saturday.

They will be busking to raise funds to help support the dementia café that runs on a monthly basis at the museum.

The dementia café helps to support people with dementia and their carers. The sessions use the museum’s collections, to provide a friendly environment and run monthly.

From 11.30am to 1pm Helena Music and Joel Gardener will be performing and from 1pm to 2.30pm Under the Influence and friends will be performing.

Residents and visitors in Warwick are being urged to support a street party later this month, which is also being used to help raise funds for a defibrillator.

Also on Saturday the annual Smith Street party will be taking place.

Over the years it has become a staple part of the Warwick Folk Festival, with the many and varied independent shops, restaurants and businesses coming outside onto the street to join the celebrations, alongside entertainers, craft stalls, street food and a programme of live music until late in the evening.

This year’s event, which is being organised by the Events Team at Warwick District Council, will also see businesses work together to help raise money for a defibrillator on Smith Street.

Traders and businesses on the street will be working towards raising at least £1,500 for the defibrillator and a case for it with collection jars, a raffle and a ‘scone off’ competition.

Party on Smith Street is on July 28 from 10am to 8pm.

The Warwick Folk Festival runs from Thursday, July 26 to Sunday, July 29. As well as a full line up of acts and performances there will also be arts and crafts, dance areas, workshops and refreshments.

To buy tickets or for more information and details about the line-up for the festival at Warwick School and the programme for the Fringe events click here

Tickets range from an evening admission up to a four-day pass with camping.

Prices start at £15 and children under 14 years old can enter the festival for free