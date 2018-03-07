Win tickets for Leam Comic Con coming to the town next month

Leamington Comic-Con will bring ‘comic book royalty’ to the town when it takes place at All Saint’s Parish Church on Saturday April 14.

And the Leamington Courier and the Comic Con organisers have formed a dynamic duo to offer three pairs of free tickets to readers.

This year’s event will feature Judge Dredd co-creator John Wagner, who will launch his new book Rok of Ages giving attendees the chance to purchase copies before it officially hits the shelves on Monday April 16.

Rok of Ages is about the explosive meeting of mighty extra-terrestrial Rok of Arkady and bad boy footballer Kyle Dixon.

And Marvel writer Al Ewing will be giving advice on how to break into the industry.

Al started his career writing stories in the five-page Future Shocks format for 2000 AD and eventually moved on to regular stints on Judge Dredd.

He wrote the Mighty Avengers and Loki: Agent of Asgard, and has more recently written New Avengers, U.S. Avengers, The Ultimates and Rocket and Royals for Marvel Comics.

Dan Mallier, event organiser, said: “We’re beyond excited about returning to the Town and very proud of our 2018 line-up.

“Leam Comic Con is about keeping comic conventions about comics and this year we have everything from comic-book royalty to an unbelievably talented array of small press creators showcasing their work.”

The event will again host a cosplay competition for children and adults.

Children under-13 can attend for free.

For more information and tickets visit www.spatowncomics.co.uk/leam-comic-con

For a chance to be selected, at random, to win tickets in our giveaway email your name, address and a contact telephone number to news@leamingtoncourier.co.uk