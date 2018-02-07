Wine tasting dinner event to be held in Warwick

A wine tasting dinner event will be held in Warwick later this month.

On Wednesday February 28 residents and visitors to the town have the opportunity to explore wines of the world and enjoy a dinner at The Old Shire Hall.

The historic building, which was the county’s Crown Courts and Judges House and site of the 16th Century County Goal, will be the venue for wine merchants Wine Poole’s wine tasting dinner event.

The evening will offer a selection of six wines and a three course dinner, which provided by Wild View Events.

Wine Poole will have wines from all over the world to suit all taste.

Tickets for the event cost £28.95 per person.

For menu choices and to book, contact Harriet Lund on 01926 736350 or email oldshirehall@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Menu choices must be made in advance.

Tickets are also still available for The Old Shire Hall’s Prosecco cocktail evening on Saturday February 17 which features a selection of five Prosecco cocktails, entertainment and a street food buffet.

The evening runs from 6pm – 11pm and costs £45 per person.