Winners of Kenilworth's autumn shop window competition announced

From the left: Lydia Collette, shop manager, whose idea it was to set up the refill bar, Kenilworth Mayor Alison Firth, then sales assistant Lorena Neacsa from theMargaret Hills Health & Lifestyle Store

The Tree House book shop and Gemma Louise Hair dressers finished second and third place in the competition.

Kenilworth Mayor Alison Firth judged the competition and presented the winner with a bottle of champagne as its prize.

Shops were given a theme to follow of sustainability, which meant displays needed to be of anything ranging from Halloween to autumn in general.

But there has to be a clear link to the 6 R’s – reuse, reduce, recycle, repurpose, refuse, repair as elements of the theme.