Winners of this year's Worthies revealed at ceremony

The winners of this year’s Worthies, Kenilworth's unique awards, were revealed at a ceremony last night (Thursday May 24).

The third edition of the awards, held at the Chesford Grange Hotel and organised by Kenilworth Chamber of Trade, celebrated the people and businesses of Kenilworth that make the town what it is.

Cllr Richard Hales accepting the Organisation of the Year award on behalf of Kenilworth Christmas Lights

Awards were up for grabs in seven categories, with three nominees for each category.

Chair of Kenilworth Chamber of Trade Seánna Holland said she was 'proud' to live in a town that supports its people and businesses.

She added: "We were delighted to see so many people continuing to support this venture. Seeing lots of new winners has really shown that the town is getting involved and voting for their favourites.

"The Chesford Grange was our new venue this year and everyone agreed that the hospitality was fabulous. We do hope that the town will continue to support the initiative and with their backing we aim to be back in 2019.

Cara Pickering, who won 'Business Person of the Year' for her work at The Gallery

"All of the finalists should be delighted with their achievements and many congratulations to the winners. Thank you to everyone who nominated and voted."

The winners were as follows:

Business of the Year: Leyes Lane Pharmacy.

Runners-up: Steve Crowe and Son Butchers, The Gallery.

Anne Brough receiving 'The Worthies Award'

Business Person of the Year: Cara Pickering - The Gallery.

Runners-up: Caroline Eley – Leyes Lane Pharmacy, Paul Crowe – Steve Crowe and Son Butchers.

Pub of the Year: The Engine.

Runners-up: Lil Greens, The Gallery.

Restaurant of the Year: Pomeroys.

Runners-up: Ego, The Indian Edge.

Retailer of the Year: Kenilworth Books.

Runners-up: Crustum, Tree House Bookshop.

Cultural or Sports Club of the Year: Kenilworth Runners.

Runners-up: Kenilworth Ladies Rugby Team, Louise Hanson - Kenilworth Vibes.

Organisation of the Year: Kenilworth Christmas Lights.

Runners-up: Kenilworth Lions, Priory Theatre.

Two special awards were also given out - the Worthies Award and the Young Persons Worthies Award.

The Worthies Award went to Anne Brough, who was recognised for the work she puts into organising Kenilworth Carnival.

And the Young Persons Worthies Award went to Matilda Henley, who has grown up with a rare sight disorder.