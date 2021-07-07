Woman dies following a collision between a car and a bus near Leamington and Warwick

The crash between a bus and a car happened on B4100 (Banbury Road) near the junction with B4087 (Oakley Wood Road) near Bishops Tachbrook. Photo by Ryan Underwood.

A woman has died following a collision between a car and a bus yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

As we reported yesterday (Tuesday), the crash happened on B4100 (Banbury Road) near the junction with B4087 (Oakley Wood Road) near Bishops Tachbrook.

Police, three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Srensham attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered a woman, who was the car driver, in a critical condition.

"Ambulance staff administered advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, and the best efforts of colleagues from the police and fire services, it became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The bus driver was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire by land ambulance.

“There were no other passengers on the bus at the time of the collision.”

UPDATE: Police are now looking for witnesses to come forward as part of their appeal.

They said: "Officers found the driver of the car, a woman aged 57, in a critical condition when they arrived. Ambulance and fire crews were also present and CPR was performed but sadly, despite best efforts by all parties, the woman could not be revived and was pronounced dead at 4.58pm.

"Next of kin have been informed.

"The bus driver was treated by paramedics but suffered no serious injuries.