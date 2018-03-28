Woman rescued from car after crash on Kenilworth road

A woman had to be rescued from her car after a crash on a country road in Kenilworth yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

At around 2.15pm emergency services were called to the crash between two cars in Hollis Lane near Blind Lane.

Emergency services arrived at around 2.15pm. Photo: Nick Green

One fire engine from Kenilworth was sent, and West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) and Warwickshire Police were also in attendance.

On arrival, two people in one of the cars had got out themselves, but the woman in the other car had not got out.

Firefighters stabilised her car while she was carefully lifted out and placed into the care of WMAS paramedics.

All three were treated for minor injuries.

Crews the used cutting equipment to gain access to the engines of the cars to disconnect the batteries. They then left the incident with Warwickshire Police.