Woman struck by traffic light in Southam

Emergency services were called to Southam this afternoon after a woman was struck by a traffic light.

The incident happened around 2pm on Banbury Road (A423) and involved a women in her 50s.

A spokesperson from the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 2.05pm to the junction of the A423 and the A425.

“We were called out to reports of a patient that had been struck by a set of traffic lights.

“We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene.

“We treated one person, a woman in her 50s. She was treated for arm and shoulder injuries and was also treated for some chest pain.

“She was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire,”

Warwickshire Police have also been contacted for a statement.