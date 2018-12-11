Woman walks away from Leamington crash despite airbags not deploying

A woman was able to walk away from a Leamington car crash unscathed yesterday (Monday) despite the airbags in her car not deploying.

The collision happened at the junction between Queensway and Kingsway at around 2.25pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Warwickshire Police were called to the scene where a silver Ford and a black Peugeot had collided.

The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries.

An ambulance spokesman said: "We assessed an adult female, whose silver car had suffered substantial front-end damage.

"The female driver of the Peugeot was out of the car on arrival. It's airbags didn't deploy. She was given advice and discharged at the scene.

"No one was taken to hospital."

Warwickshire Police briefly closed the road while fire crews made the scene safe.