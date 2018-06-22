Work to widen Abbey Fields footpath to start on Monday

A steep and narrow footpath in Abbey Fields will be widened during work expected to last four weeks.

The footpath, which runs from High Street down towards the cemetery in Abbey Fields, will be widened by one metre along its full length.

Work will begin on Monday June 25.

No construction vehicles will be allowed to park on High Street during the works, and the works compound will be in Abbey Fields.

Warwick District Council agreed to the idea in principle back in June 2017.

The district council has been contacted for comment.