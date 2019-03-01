Works to be carried out on Castle Bridge in Warwick

Next week Warwickshire County Council will be carrying out works on Castle Bridge in Warwick.

The work is due to start on Monday (March 4) and is expected to last up to six weeks.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: "Works are due to start on the A425 Castle Bridge in Warwick on March 4 in order to repair the bridge parapet, which has become loose following a vehicular impact and needs reconstructing in part.

"During these works the road will remain open to traffic but the footpath crossing the bridge (the east footway) will be closed. Pedestrians will be diverted to walk on the other side of the bridge.

"The works are expected to be completed in six weeks."