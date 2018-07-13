Works to improve accessibility in and around St Mary’s Lands in Warwick due to start

More improvements are due to take place in an around St Mary’s Lands in Warwick this summer.

The works, which is part of the on-going schedule of works from the approved masterplan, will be taking place to improve the accessibility to the open space and the racecourse.

On Monday (July 16) work will start to resurface the service road to the racecourse to provide more vehicle friendly access to the course for maintenance teams, as well as the vital emergency services, who need access on race-days and for other public events.

It is expected to take around two weeks to complete and officials from the Jockey Club hope disruption to users will be minimal.

During August the canter-down in front of the Grandstand will be re-laid with a multi-use surface. This will mean that outside of official Jockey Club use, the whole of the 2.5km track will be available to the public for walking, cycling and running and will be much more accessible to those in wheelchairs or with pushchairs.

At the same time Warwickshire County Council will be creating a cycle link to connect the canter-down to the Hampton Road, this is expected to be completed in time for the new school term in September.

Councillor Noel Butler, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for business, said: “After many years of planning it’s great to see the St Mary’s Lands Working Party masterplan of improvements taking shape opening up these wonderful facilities and open-spaces for everyone to enjoy.”