Yellow weather warning as Storm Gareth set to bring strong wind to the Warwick district

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind as Storm Gareth looks set to bring gusts of up to 44mph to the Warwick district.

The weather warning has been brought forward by nine hours as Storm Gareth sweeps across the county.

Stock image.

The yellow weather warning was due to kick in at 9pm this evening (Tuesday) but is now been set for midday today and will be in place until 3pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

Forecasters are predicting strong northwesterly winds will spread across much of the UK with gusts of up to 44mph in the Warwick district across the next two days.

A band of torrential rain is also expected to persist in the area until around 3pm today.

The Met Office is warning that there could be some disruption to travel.