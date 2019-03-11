Young Leamington actors prepare new production following award acclaim

Stagestruck youngsters are celebrating after their nomination for a coveted national drama award.

Spa Theatre Juniors’ production of Little Shop of Horrors received the acclaim from NODA for the 2017 Best Youth Award in District 4.

Spa Theatre Juniors perform Little Shop of Horrors

This is the second nomination by NODA in as many years with their review stating it was an ‘enjoyable performance’ with ‘excellent characterisation’ and ‘beautifully executed’.

Such rave reviews following last year’s outstanding performances of Little Shop of Horrors, has set the bar high and Spa Theatre Company are keen to bring their talent and enthusiasm back to the stage this April with the monstrous musical, The Addams Family.

Introducing an entirely new production team this season, Spa Theatre Juniors are looking forward to a fresh approach and newly appointed director Aimee Matthews said: “We chose The Addams Family as we think it’s a lively, contemporary musical suitable for audiences old and young and it has a great ensemble feel. The Spa Theatre Junior Company are full of all of the pizazz, fun and quirkiness that the Addams Family needs.”

​​The Addams Family is set to be yet another smash hit with all the family, visit the Facebook page @spatheatrejuniors, twitter @Spa_Theatre or register on our mailing list www.spatheatre.com to be involved with competitions, and behind the scenes secrets.

The show runs at the Bridge House Theatre, Warwick from April 11 to 13 at 7.30pm nightly, with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday April 13. Tickets priced at: £14 (concessions £10).

Buy tickets at www.spatheatre.com or booking enquiries: boxoffice@warwickschool.org or call 01926 776438.



