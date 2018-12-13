Young Whitnash footballers score new kit

Budding Beckhams have scored a brand new kit thanks to support from a major developer.

The under-14s team at Whitnash FC will be kicking off the new year with new jerseys, shorts and socks after housebuilder Taylor Wimpey provided a generous £500 donation.

Comprising of juniors and seniors groups as well as seven FA qualified coaches, Whitnash FC is integral to the local sporting community and the donation of high-quality kit has helped the under-14s team look the part both in training and during matches. The team currently has a squad of 15 players from five different schools near to Whitnash, allowing players from different backgrounds and friendship groups to come together and represent the club every week.

Adam Shuttleworth, coach at Whitnash FC said: “We’re so grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation. The team are all eager to learn, improve and develop, when you combine this with the work ethic and determination they show it’s not difficult to see why they are enjoying a very successful season. With this in mind, and with the kit from Taylor Wimpey, all of us at Whitnash FC are so excited to see how the team perform in the new year.”

Anne Wallace, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “It’s so lovely to hear that the under-14s at Whitnash FC like their new kit. Getting involved in the communities near to our housing developments is always important to us, and we’re proud to leave a positive impact in places such as Leamington Spa and the surrounding areas. We’re delighted that the teams are making good use of the new kit, and we wish them the best of luck in future tournaments.”

Taylor Wimpey's latest development is Meadowsweet Farm is located off Harbury Lane, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, CV33 9QF and open Monday to Sunday, 11am to 5pm. To find out more information about the new homes available, please call 01926 351037 or visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.