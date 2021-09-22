Young woman who died in south Warwickshire crash has been named
The 25-year-old leaves behind a three-year-old son
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 2:11 pm
A woman who died in a collision in south Warwickshire has been named as 25-year-old Emily Hasson.
Emily died after her Nissan Micra collided with a Land Rover Discovery on Campden Road, Lower Clopton on September 9.
In a statement, her family said: “Taken from us too early, our beautiful daughter Emily leaves behind a three-year-old son.”
Enquiries into the collision continue and anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 201 of 9 September.