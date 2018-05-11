Andrew leaves his rivals in distress at Kenilworth Runners’ Mayday 10k

Kenilworth Runners hosted the Mayday 10k on Monday, a tough three-lap multi-terrain course around Abbey Fields.

With a relay option, fun run and a schools challenge event, there were over 500 runners enjoying the holiday sunshine.

Leamington C&AC’s Paul Andrew won the race in 37min 1sec, with Kenilworth Runners’ Connor Carson 19 seconds back in second.

C&AC’s Vassilis Andreoulakis was fourth in 40:01.

Pete Teevan (44:54) was the first Spa Strider home in 13th.

Nuneaton’s Eleanor Fowler was the first lady in 41:31.

Spa Striders’ Claire Murphy took her second podium spot of the weekend, placing third lady in 46:45, with Jo Fleming fifth lady in 48:59.

Rachel Siggers, in her last race for Kenilworth, was fourth lady in 48:07.

C&AC youngsters Mel Gould, Rositsa Gugutkova and Molly Minshall combined for the relay win in a time of 45:40, while James Gould and Helena Smith completed a St Nicholas clean sweep in the Schools Challenge.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated. Positions include relay teams): 7, Stanley Doxey (40:38); 10, Joe Chick (41:40); 15, Paul Royle (44:12); 30, Andrew Higgins (Leamington C&AC, 46:52); 33, Paolo Foglino (Leamington C&AC, 47:21); 37, Richard Broadbent (48:42); 42, Darren Pettifer (49:19); 45, Rob Egan (Spa Striders, 49:26); 58, Saffia Del Torre (Leamington C&AC, 50:36); 64, Shanika Samarasekera (51:15); 69, Ryan Baker (51:38); 74, Phil Houghton (51:57); 76, Kelly Burnett-Nichols (52:04); 80, Tina Crow (52:39); 81, Shamira Naidu-Youn (Leamington C&AC, 52:48); 85, Emma Wreford-Bush (53:09); 89, Tracey Edwards (53:59); 97, Doug Rattray (Spa Striders, 54:44); 100, Elisse Breugelmans (55:25); 102, Rachel Emmerson (55:48); 108, Bella Doxey (56:53); 126, Carol Blower (Leamington C&AC, 60:52); 127, Neil Emsden (61:16); 128, Chris Jones (Spa Striders, 61:28); 150, Chris Luntley (65:55).

Howard Lancashire was the first of two Kenilworth Runners to finish the MK Festival of Running Marathon on Monday, crossing the line 39th overall in a time of 3:12:38.

Lancashire’s hopes of finishing in under three hours were dashed by the heat which caused him to slow up dramatically over the final few miles.

In her debut marathon, Rachel Armstrong finished in 4:54:33.

Spa Striders’ Juan Martin and Kat Lambeth finished in 3:31:05 and 4:32:07, respectively.

The race was won by Denys Olefir of St Edmund Pacers in 2:37:40

In the half-marathon event, Kenilworth’s Jo Lancashire also suffered in the heat, finishing 245th lady in 2:06:10.

Striders newcomer Natalie Dellar clocked 2:20:07.