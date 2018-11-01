Bhangal bags second spot at Rugby Half Marathon

Leamington C&AC’s Natalie Bhangal finished a fine second at the Rugby Half Marathon on Sunday.

Conditions were cold despite the sunshine for the race, which follows a tough, undulating route.

Kenilworth Runners' Connor Carson is among the lead group in Rugby.

Bhangal clocked 1hr 27min 9sec to maintain her fine form, finishing just 42 seconds behind ladies’ winner and Black Pears Joggers athlete Sophie Booth.

Clubmate Jenny Jeeves ran under 90 minutes for the first time to take fourth lady in 1:29:46.

In the men’s race, Kenilworth Runners’ Connor Carson produced an excellent run to finish fourth in 78:17.

Anluan Hennigan was next home for Kenilworth, finishing 23rd in 1:27:49 and Oliver Beasley ran a new personal nest of 1:28:28 for 28th position.

There was also a new PB for Stu Martin (1:38:45).

Leamington’sMarc Curtis, was 29th and third in his age category in 1:28:40, while Spa Striders were represented by Zoe Beale (2:01:41) and Gary Perkins (2:04:36).

The race was won by Alistair McDonnell of Rugby and Northants in 76:08 and there were 658 finishers.

Selected other Kenilworth Runners finishers: 51, Neil Sheward (1:31:46); 57, Richard Cookson (1:33:16); 68, Ryan Baker (1:34:48); 222, Martin Belcher (1:48:39); 246, Andy Snow (1:50:38); 260, Steve Lord (1:51:55); 278, Lorne Williams (1:53:19); 283, Sally Hicks (1:54:22); 286, Anton Raath (1:54:41); 462, Sue Martin 2:09:33).

Four Leamington C&AC masters athletes headed up the M69 to Long Eaton near Nottingham for the British Masters cross-country relay on Saturday.

Featuring men’s and women’s teams across the age groups from 35 upwards the event was run over fast, flat 3k legs.

The Leamington team of over-55s comprising Dave Potter (12:41), Pete Taylor (12:27), Tony Foster (13:18) and Nick Tawney(12:26) finished a creditable sixth in a combined time of 50:52.

The race was won by Sheffield RC in 46:17.

Kenilworth Runners’ Laura Pettifer produced a an excellent run to finish 27th overall and fourth female in the Leicestershire 10k at Prestwold Hall in Leicestershire on Sunday in a new personal best time of 40min 7sec.

Only strong winds around the open course, mainly on an airfield, prevented Pettifer from obtaining her first sub-40 minute 10k.

The race was won by Nick Samuels in 32:34 and the first female home was Alice Daniel of Sheffield Hallam in 37:04.

There were 780 finishers.

Spa Striders’ Tim Beresford represented Team GB in the Cross Duathlon at the European Championships in Ibiza, finishing 11th in his age category.

Spa Striders’ Chris Liddle ran a fantastic Dublin Marathon in 2hr 42min 14sec to finish 132nd.

His 16-minute personal best broke the club record by over a minute.

Kenilworth Runners’ Jennifer Vaughan was pleased with a personal best time of 4:22 in the Beachy Head Marathon on Saturday.

In a rainy Lausanne, Liz Draper completed her first race in Spa Striders colours and second marathon in a week in a time of 4:40.

Katherine Lambeth completed the Venice Marathon in 3:57 in severe weather conditions including knee-depth flooded streets.

Closer to home, fellow Strider Emma Bird completed the brutal Dartmoor Vale Marathon in an unofficial time of 4:17 for sixth lady.