Bhangal dips below 40 for back-to-back Draycote wins

Leamington C&AC’s Natalie Bhangal followed up last month’s victory in the Draycote Water Winter Series 10k by winning the February edition.

Running powerfully from the gun she was among the leading group of men early on and she kept forcing pace for the entire race to finish sixth overall and first lady in 39:39.

It was quicker than either of her previous wins at the venue and her firstsub-40 run for some time.

One of those ahead of her was Kenilworth Runners’ Oliver Beasley who finished an excellent fifth in 38:57.

Becky Beasley was next home for Kenilworth, finishing third lady in a time of 42:54, with Tina Crow sixth lady in 46:10.

The happiest Kenilworth Runner was John Sherry who ran a personal best of 49:31, breaking the 50-minute barrier for the first time, helped by a couple of willing Kenilworth pacers.

Spa Striders’ Clare Hinton (43:15) was fifth female and second FV40, with Sue Cox (47:12) second FV50.

Fellow Striders Ruth Tennant (47:41), Bev Stephens (54:57) and Tess Robinson (56:18) all ran personal bests, with Robinson knocking more than two minutes off her previous mark.

The race was won by Ben Kruze in 35:33 and there were 374 finishers.

Meanwhile, Kenilworth Runners’ Rachel Miller had an excellent run in the Cannock Chase 5 mile off road race on Sunday, finishing eight overall, second lady and first WV40 in a time of 37:25.

The race, run over grass and tracks in Cannock Chase, was won by Dave Martin of Chase Harriers in 33:15.