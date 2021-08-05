Leamington boxer swaps supermarket for future as pro superstar

Cleary’s boxer Matty Harris with manager Max McCracken and trainer Edwin Cleary on top of Wasserman HQ in London

The huge potential of young heavyweight Matty Harris has been recognised by Wasserman Boxing, penning him a long-term promotional deal.

In something of a rags to riches Cinderella story, Matty had been training with Cleary’s Boxing Gym in Leamington, having just a handful of fights.

But in lockdown he began sparring with some of the best UK heavyweights, to prepare for their title bouts, which has led to the amazing offer of a professional career.

Wasserman see the 6ft 8in, 19-stone, 21-year-old as one of Britain’s most exciting boxing prospects – and hope they can take him from supermarket worker to superstar.

“I’m really excited to sign with Wasserman Boxing,” said Matty, who had also recently become Cleary’s second boxer to pass his Great Britain assessment.

“Being part of the Wasserman team is being part of the most exciting venture currently in boxing.

“The moves they’re making, working with the Sauerland brothers and their amazing in-house set up – I couldn’t ask to be in a better place. It’s amazing to think in the last six months, I’ve gone from working in Asda to being in the same stable as Filip Hrgovic and Mairis Briedis. I can’t wait to get going!”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland is thrilled to announce Matty among their latest trio of signings: “On behalf of everyone at Wasserman Boxing, I’m delighted to welcome Matty to the team,” said Sauerland.

“We’ve set out to sign the best upcoming fighters out there and Matty is an exciting new addition to the professional game. We look forward to seeing them all in action very soon.”

Kalle Sauerland added: “Matty is not only a talent we have had on our radar for a long time, but when you meet him he’s a character, a big lad with a lot of potential. You have to realise that potential, and we are creating a path that we believe will get him to the top.

“We have worked with big champions, but we have also taken fighters from their first pro fight to world titles many times.”

He said Wasserman are the biggest sports agency on planet earth, bringing boxing to a whole new level in terms of potential.