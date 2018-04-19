C&AC’s Hanlon storms to a home win at the Wright Hassell Regency 10k

Leamington C&AC’s Callum Hanlon strode to victory in the Regency 10k on Sunday, less than 24 hours after competing in the National Road Relays.

Hanlon was one of 47 C&AC runners taking part in the race which for the first time saw participants set off in waves due to concerns about newly erected bollards causing congestion.

A small section of the Kenilworth Runners contingent. Picture submitted

Hanlon set out in the first wave and made his move at the 6k mark, going on to finish in 32min 39sec, 19 seconds ahead of clubmate Andy Savery.

Last year’s winner Paddy Roddy, who was running second claim for Kenilworth Runners, was third in 33:10, with team-mate Andy Siggers (33:27) fifth.

Warwick Half Marathon runner-up Tom Foulerton was sixth in 34:05.

Leamington C&AC’s junior contingent showed off their strength with Greg West leading them home in 35:27 to take first in his age category and tenth overall.

Dean Mawby was third junior and 20th overall in 37:18, with Dom Priest taking the fourth junior place (37:48).

Kieran Chahal (39:43), Niall Salmon (41:25), Toby Loveday (45:47) and Jamie Wollaston (45:47) also highlighted the strength of the club’s youth training scheme, made even more impressive by the fact that West, Mawby and Chahal had all raced the day before.

John Knibb, who had also ran in the relays, finished 29th overall and claimed the first prize in the MV50 category with a time of 38:07.

Leamington C&AC’s ladies were also out in force with Jenny Jeeves finishing first for the club and sixth female overall in 41:56. Jeeves was followed in by Jade Holt (42:09), with both women claiming the runners-up spot in the relevant age categories.

Clubmate Saffia del Torre ran a strong race to finish tenth lady in 43:24.

Rosie Cale showed fine form to finish in 47:36 for second place in the junior girl’s category, while Alice Parson, running her first 10k, ran a time of 54:06.

Sisters Georgina (54:21) and Larissa Hurt (67:15) also represented C&AC in the junior girls’ category.

Nuneaton Harriers’ Eleanor Fowler was the first woman across the line in 37:52.

More than 60 Kenilworth Runners took part and there were fine performances throughout with six top-three category positions and several personal bests.

Adam Houghton was sixth junior in 38:50, while David Leadley (38:54) and Alex Atkinson (39:18) were second and third V50, respectively.

Kenilworth’s ladies finished second team behind Leamington with third senior lady Rachel Kerr (43:22), Laura Pettifer (44:52)and Dorota Woloszynska (46:02) the scoring counters.

Martha Curran ran well to finish fourth junior lady in a new PB of 51:56.

Spa Striders providing enthusiastic marshals throughout the course, while their beginners’ group, 10 weeks to 10k, graduated successfully.

A handful of their regular club runners also took on the race and Dexter Teale was the first Strider across the line in a new PB of 39:17.

He was followed by Doug Rattray (45:25), Mark Fowler (45:36) and Emma Bird, who set a new PB of 48:04.

Michael Parker (52:42), Lloyd Harriman (58:51), Julie Grimmett (1:03:08), Sarah Brooke-Taylor (1:03:34), Kirsty Leahy (1:05:01) and Kimberley Fryer (1:05:58) also competed.

A special mention should go to Richard Bicknell’s niece Tracey Culverwell (1:07:01) who ran the race in his memory.

Richard, who died suddenly last year, was hugely supportive of the Regency since its inception and had previously been an incredibly enthusiastic lead marshal.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 21, Craig Biggerstaff (Leamington C&AC, 37:36); 30, Joe Chick (38:10); 39, Adam Houghton (38:50); 42, Oliver Flippance (38:58, PB); 44, Marc Curtis (Leamington C&AC, 39:11); 53, Tristan Warren (Leamington C&AC, 39:33); 57, Paul Royle (39:42); 62, Peter Bryan (39:50); 67, Oliver Lunn (40:16); 69, Andrew Cooknell (Leamington C&AC, 40:29); 72, Jon Mettyear (40:34); 80, Simon Perkin (Leamington C&AC, 40:51); 83, Neil Cressy (41:03); 96, Paul Caruana (Leamington C&AC, 41:46); 98, Felix Lunn (41:42); 100, Neil Sheward (41:44).