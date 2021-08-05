Invitation to evening with Ashley Giles at Leamington Cricket Club
Fundraising event with England cricket's managing director
Cricket fans are invited to an evening with Warwickshire Bears legend Ashley Giles.
Now managing director of England Men’s Cricket, he will be at Leamington Cricket Club on Friday, August 20 and taking part in a Q&A session. There will also be a charity auction.
The event is to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and the Swift Charity’s Aylesford Unit at Warwick Hospital. Call 07815 814489 for tickets, £25 including first drink and fish and chip supper.