A look back on a momentous season for Racing Club Warwick
A first promotion in 30 years made it a campaign to remember for Scott Easterlow's side.
Racing Club Warwick clinched promotion from Midland League Division One on a dramatic final day. However, there were plenty more twists and turns along the way as the Townsend Meadow-based side battled to the runners-up spot behind Heather St John's.
1. Keeper heroics
Goalkeeper Charlie Bannister's last-minute strike sparked joyous scenes as Racers fought back to earn a 4-4 draw with Littleton.