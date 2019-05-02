Brakes are hunting silverware

Brakes can add some gloss to an already solid season by picking up the Birmingham Senior Cup tonight.

Having finished the National League North season in 13th place following their final-day 1-1 draw at Darlington, Leamington now wrap up their campaign with a clash against Nuneaton Borough in the local showpiece.

The pair met on the Bank Holiday weekend with Brakes running out comfortable 3-0 winners thanks to a Colby Bishop hat-trick.

And while boss Paul Holleran admits it will be a tough task to match that result on tonight, he is hoping his men can go into the summer with some silverware in the cabinet.

“The higher you go, the fewer opportunities there are to win trophies and the harder it becomes,” he said.

“There are only a limited number of competitions that, realistically, we have a chance to competing in.

“So far we’ve done well in the Senior Cup. We’ve beaten Villa and the Albion but now Nuneaton are a completely different proposition.

“It will certainly be more of a contest than Bank Holiday Monday.

“They will have a few back while there are a few of ours who can’t play.

“We obviously want to win but, whatever, it is a good way to end the season.

“If we can look back and say we’ve improved in the league, sent a player into full-time football, brought some younger players through and then add a trophy as well then it will be a good season.”