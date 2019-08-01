Brakes consult with Fogarty on the way forward for the club

Leamington FC have appointed football consultant Mark Fogarty on a contract to conduct a review of the community, football academy, development and first team operations and structures at the club.

Fogarty’s brief is to determine strengths and weaknesses and identify pathways that will help take the club forward.

Until recently Fogarty was the sporting director at National League outfit Solihull Moors following on from four-and-a-half years as community and academy manager.

Leamington FC chairman Jim Scott said: “We are delighted to secure the services of someone of Mark’s calibre.

“He has wide experience in all of the above identified areas and of building a club from the bottom up. He will bring a fresh outside perspective and undoubtedly his findings will be considered and acted upon as we determine our strategy for moving the club forward.

“In the immediate term, Mark will focus on developing the academy structure and processes in our partnership with Moreton Morrell College.

“Additionally to all of the above he will look at funding opportunities that could aid and assist all areas of the club’s development.”

Fogarty, who is an A Licence coach and holds an academy manager’s licence, is completing a Masters degree in Sports Directorship at Salford University.

He has an extensive CV spanning 23 years including spells within professional clubs as a coach, scout and head of recruitment.

He also ran his own football development and academy of excellence business.

He said: “Leamington’s community set-up is much more developed than that which I encountered when starting at Solihull Moors but the experiences I gained there in developing the club’s junior, disabled, academy, first team and community arms of the club gave me a great understanding of what works and what doesn’t.

“I want to interact and communicate with as many of the volunteers and staff at Leamington that I can so I can get a feel for the club and then present my findings to the board of directors.

“It is important to put a strategy together that encompasses the ethos of the club.”