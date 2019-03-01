Brakes’ tough period continues as in-form York provide next big test

Leamington face another tough task this weekend when they take on a rejuvenated York City in National League North.

The Minstermen have won their last three – and four of their last five – matches to produce a bumper points haul in February.

It means they have taken their points tally from 30 in 27 games to 42 from 32.

And Brakes boss Paul Holleran knows his side are going to have to raise their game again to match their visitors.

He said: “York have certainly got their mojo back – which we all knew they would.

“I think most people expected them to win this league but it’s taken them a while – and three managers – to get it right.

“Steve Watson has come in and he’s certainly got them going so we know we are going to have to play well to get something from the game.

“We know it’s going to be another tough one and we’re well aware we’re in a tough period at the moment.

“But this is a good league and there are some good sides in it.”

The visit of one of the division’s form sides comes a week after Brakes were beaten 1-0 by another strong outfit in the form of third-placed Spennymoor.

And, while disappointed with the result, Holleran was encouraged by his side’s performance.

He added: “We definitely deserved something from the game but it was the same story as the last few weeks.

“We had really good spells but couldn’t take our chances.

“The concentration and discipline were better and, if you analyse our last three games, we could have won them all but have ended up with one point.

“We need to turn our good play in the attacking third into goals.

“You’re not going to get chance after chance after chance against sides like Spennymoor and York.

“We need to start turning those half-chances into goals and making the most of the opportunities we are creating.”