Bury owner rejects bid offer as expulsion day nears, Rotherham United to bolster ranks, potential Bolton Wanderers owner wants to invest in players - and the rest of Wednesday's League One rumours

Bury owner Steven Dale is believed to have rejected another takeover bid as he believes he can get a better offer. (BBC Sport)

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has admitted Jack Baldwin's future could lie elsewhere with the Scot unable to guarantee him regular first-team football. (Sunderland Echo)

Ipswich Town are interested in Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne, who has struggled to make an impact since his summer switch from Leyton Orient. (Vital Football Charlton)

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne expects to sign a defender this week following a successful meeting with the unnamed player. (Sheffield Star)

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore has played down speculation linking Portsmouth and Coventry-linked Herbie Kane with a return to the club. (Doncaster Free Press)

Swindon Town's move for Bristol Rovers winger Kyle Bennett has stalled over a lack of transfer funds, however still hope a deal can be reached. (Bristol Live)

Prospective Bolton Wanderers owner Laurence Bassini has pleaded with the club's administrators to allow him to invest in new players. (Bolton News)

