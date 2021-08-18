Disappointment as Covid issues mean Leamington Brakes must wait another week to start season

Manager Paul Holleran's team will have to wait another week to start their Vanarama National League North fixtures

Disappointed football fans will have to wait at least another week to see Leamington FC start their league season after their opening two games have been called off due to one Brakes player testing positive for Covid and others isolating.

Manager Paul Holleran’s men should have hosted Gateshead on Saturday and were due to visit Alfreton Town this weekend.

A club statement explained: “Leamington FC regrettably advise you that Saturday’s opening Vanarama National League North fixture with Gateshead has been postponed due to a Covid-19 event in the Leamington FC squad.

“This matter only came to notice late on Friday evening and the full extent of the situation will not be fully established until all relevant close contacts have taken PCR tests and received their results and inquiries by the club are completed.

“The club has been in communication with Gateshead FC and thank them for their understanding in this matter.

“It is very frustrating for everyone and we fully understand that this will be a huge disappointment for fans of both clubs, particularly so as it would have been the welcome return of fans.

“We are equally aware that the sense of disappointment is shared by players, team management and club officials.

“The priority of the club is the health and wellbeing of our players and staff and we wish those affected a speedy recovery.

“We will continue to follow the relevant protocols and a further update will be provided when all the facts have been established.”