Evesham run riot as Racers turn attentions to Long Eaton

Racing Club Warwick wrapped up their pre-season programme with a 5-0 defeat at Evesham United on Monday evening.

Former Leamington widemen Lee Chilton and Matty Dodd ran riot in the closing stages with Chilton bagging a hat-trick and Dodd, whose signing for the home side was only confirmed on the day, also on the mark.

Racers boss Scott Easterlow blamed a raft of second-half substitutions for his side’s heavy loss after a goalless opening hour but said he made the changes with Saturday’s Midland League Premier Division opener at Long Eaton in mind.

“For an hour we played some nice stuff,” said Easterlow.

“We had left four out of the squad with niggles and I planned to make lots of changes at the hour-mark anyway.

“The changes unsettled us and opened up the game, hence the drastic change in scoreline after the hour-mark.

“It was probably too many changes all at once but I wanted to give everyone some minutes and not risking losing some of the starters to injury.

“But I was more than happy with the workout, we will be ready come Saturday.”

Last season the Premier Division title race was fought out by two clubs promoted from Midland League Division One the previous campaign.

Ilkeston Town eventually pipped Walsall Wood on goal difference having finished below them in the 2017/18 season.

However, Easterlow is careful not to set his side such lofty aims.

“The first goal is to keep this side in the league and if we achieve that we will look to set the next aim,” he said.

“Step by step we will look to push on the best we can.”

Meanwhile, Racing Club have further strengthened their side with the addition of pacy forward Jarrell Hylton.

The former Stratford Town, Chasetown and Redditch frontman featured in Saturday’s 5-1 win at Alcester.

Racing Club follow up Saturday’s trip to Long Eaton with a home clash against Boldmere St Michaels on Tuesday evening.