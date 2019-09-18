Former Huddersfield Town striker relieved to have nightmare season behind him, Manchester United rumoured to be after Stoke youngster

Ex-Huddersfield Town striker Laurent Depoitre has admitted he's relieved to put last year's nightmare season behind him, and is focusing on success with his new club Gent, where he's scored six goals in eight matches. (Sport Witness)

Sheffield Wednesday are yet to discover how serious defender Ashley Baker's groin injury is, following the U23 side's clash with Cardiff City. However, the club are hopeful it will be a minor problem. (Sheffield Star)

Former Leeds United ace Noel Whelan has claimed the club should look to land West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers in the future, as he'd be an ideal replacement for Kalvin Phillips should he eventually leave. (Football Insider)

Leeds United starlet Jamie Shackleton has revealed he's eager to add more goals to his game, and will seize any opportunities that come his way this season. (Leeds Live)

Manchester United are rumoured to be plotting a move for Stoke City's starlet defender Nathan Collins, who has been capped extensively at youth level for the Republic of Ireland. (Metro)

Middlesbrough were apparently interested in signing both Isaac Vassell and Robert Glatzel over the summer, but were unable to afford either player, which saw them both join Cardiff City. (Wales Online)

Queens Park Rangers are set to be without youngster Charlie Owens until after Christmas, after he suffered knee injury in an U23 clash against Bournemouth. (West London Sport)

Birmingham City loanee Jake Clarke-Salter has revealed that he's determined to play Premier League football in the near future, after entering into his fourth spell in a row on loan from Chelsea. (Independent)

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has revealed he's spoilt for choice with the number of quality options available to him, and that the strong start to the season has surpassed his initial expectations. (Lancashire Evening Post)